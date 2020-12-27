Despite pandemic, travelers take to the terminals to make it home for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was filled with people from all over heading home after spending Christmas in Savannah.

Because of the pandemic, fewer people are traveling than last year. For one passengers, a cross-country flight was a bit more risky and costly, but seeing her kids on Christmas, priceless.

“It felt great, I haven’t seen them since the Summer so I actually surprised them and it was really great,” says Amber Ayala.

For others, like Lori Wagner, love this holiday season, is most literally, in the air.

“He’s not only my father, he’s my best friend. I haven’t seen him in two years and this is his first commercial flight that he has ever taken. He hasn’t flown since his days in the army,” she says.

It’s been nearly thirty-five years since Ronald Wagner has flown on a plane. He says the opportunity to finally do so has him catching both flights and feelings.

” I couldn’t fly commercial because we had so many children we just couldn’t get away. I missed her.”

The two have plans to spend a safe, quiet New Year together at home.