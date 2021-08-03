Despite bad weather, Savannah PD holds National Night Out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since 1984, National Night Out has served as a community building campaign, helping bridge the gap between local law enforcement and the members of the community they serve.

“It’s another opportunity for us to get out and spend time with members of our community, but also it’s a nationally recognized program that people are familiar with in this community and other communities. It’s a great opportunity to come out here and promote the program and also promote the department,” said Chief of Police Roy Minter.

Even members from the Savannah Fire Department were able to come out to Yamacraw Village to interact with the community’s youth, which was one of several locations across Chatham County that held a celebration despite the inclement weather.

“They need to know that we’re here to help support them. They need to know that we’re here to help support the community in their time of need, and that’s exactly what we do. We’re usually called on in the time of need,” said Ron Strausser of the Savannah Fire Department.

Those in the community took advantage of the free food, toys, and back to school supplies being handed out by Savannah PD as well as the Housing Authority of Savannah.

Some even expressed their gratitude towards the local departments for coming out to show the community just how much they care.

“These days, with this generation, there has been like a rift between law enforcement and our young generation especially. I feel it’s very important to bridge that gap because, not only are police officers our friends but they are here to help us, and it’s very important for our young people to understand that,” said Takia Bennett, a resident of Yamacraw Village.

Due to inclement weather, some local law enforcement branches had to postpone their National Night Out events. The City of Hinesville will now hold theirs on Sept. 10th. The City of Tybee Island also postponed its events, no make up date has been announced yet.