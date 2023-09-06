KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot in connection with dating app meetings in on South Carolina county.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Kershaw MUSC Health Emergency Room for two separate patients being treated for gunshot wounds.

The first report was made Friday at 6:28 p.m. and involved a woman who had been shot somewhere near Seegars Mill Road and Brewer Springs Road in Camden.

The second report was on Saturday at 1:44 a.m. and involved a man who was shot somewhere on Knights Hill Road in Camden.

The victims were treated on separate days with gunshot wounds in their legs.

Deputies said the victims were not residents of Kershaw County but came to the county to visit people they met on dating apps.

Sheriff Lee Boan said, “We do not feel the general public is in danger but we do strongly discourage anyone from meeting an online stranger in a remote area.”

The sheriff’s office said the victims gave vague in details of their incidents. No exact crime scenes were determined by investigators. No “shots fired” calls were received by dispatch around the time of either shooting.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 425-1512 or (803) 424-4000.