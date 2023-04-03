SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office(ECSO) is once again asking the public for information regarding a 13-year-old’s death in October 2020 as they revisit the case.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Green Morgan Road School Road on October 31, 2020 just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Nickolas Arnsdorff unresponsive in his home.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Nickolas’ death, or the events leading up to it, to contact the Effingham County Sheriff‘s Office at 912-754-3449. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or online at savannahcrimestoppers.org.