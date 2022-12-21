SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement this week on Title 42.

As required by the Supreme Court’s administrative stay order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect at this time and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico. While this stage of the litigation proceeds, we will continue our preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way when the Title 42 public health order lifts. We urge Congress to use this time to provide the funds we have requested for border security and management and advance the comprehensive immigration measures President Biden proposed on his first day in office. Department of Homeland Security

Title 42

Over the last week, the DHS has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights.

Average daily encounters are roughly over a thousand per day over as the department continues to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.

DHS says it’s continuing to work according to the plan to enforce U.S. laws safely, humanely, and orderly, including quickly decompressing the El Paso area and placing migrants encountered in immigration enforcement proceedings.

That is in addition to several measures that have been put in place over the last six months as part of the DHS Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness.

“We have deployed additional agents to the region and deployed improved processing systems, automated surveillance towers, rescue beacons, mobile processing units, medical screening personnel, and nearly 1,000 Border Patrol Processing Coordinators for processing migrants and ensuring border security,” said DHS in a written statement.

According to USAspending.gov, each year federal agencies receive funding from Congress, known as budgetary resources. In FY 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had $173.77 billion distributed among its 17 sub-components which include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (over 20 billion) and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (over 9 billion).