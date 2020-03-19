Department of Labor prepares for potential increase in unemployment claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) Commissioner Mark Butler says career centers throughout the state are closed to the public but will operate as call centers for people who need services.

If you have internet access and need to file an unemployment claim, Commissioner Butler says you can do so on their website.

He says online inquires will be much quicker than ones filed through the phone. If you call, Butler says to expect long wait times. It can take 20-30 minutes to file a claim through the phone.

Commissioner Butler says 93 percent of claims are already filed online. You should, however, still be patient. An influx of online visitors could cause issues on GDOL’s website.

Butler says he is doing the best he can to make sure the public and his employees have the resources they need.

“These men and women are working extremely hard,” he said of his employees who are not stopping their work. “They’re going into work Thursday, so we’re looking at ways internally to enhance their experience.”

Employers are required to file claims on behalf of their employees. Butler says partial claims are quicker to process. Typically, an employee can receive unemployment benefits within 48 hours after a partial claim is filed.

“It will help us greatly get through this because it takes down some of the workloads and it expedites the claims process,” said Butler.

Butler says it is impossible to know right now whether claims have increased because of coronavirus. On Tuesday, GDOL had 5,400 claims in need of review.

Some employees are qualified for unemployment if a doctor orders them to self-quarantine and stay home from work. That also applies to people who cannot work for other coronavirus related reasons.

“We’re going to be very liberal on how we interpret that,” said Butler.

The City of Savannah says it is also thinking about what to do for people who need help, especially now, that the tourism season is heating up.

“We know that’s a major industry in Savannah and that’s an industry that’s getting hit hard right now,” said City of Savannah Executive Director of Communication Nick Zoller. “But those are discussions that are going on right now and we have to work with our private sector to help come up with some unique solutions in an unprecedented time.”