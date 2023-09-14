SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet delivers more than the title advertises.

The competition is comprised of several categories that test the skills, precision, and excellence among top units across the United States Air Force.

The Air Dominance Center is hosting the event, with exercise leaders scoring ground competitions as well as air maneuvers. Command Units are scored on their ability to control jets in the airspace. They also have an Intel Competition where teams get quizzed on data and their ability to ingest and recollect information. Perhaps the most exciting ground competition is seeing maintenance crews working together like a pit crew for a weapons load.

Major Joseph Walz describes the challenge, saying “We’re going to time the guys on how quickly they can load bombs, how quickly they can load missiles, and that will all go into the score. We’re gonna do that for the F-22s, the F-35s, and the F-15s. Then on Thursday night, we’re going to compete them all against each other, and the top crew is going come out as the champion.”

Although the USAF will find our champions, Brigadier General Micah Fesler knows this competition is really about air dominance.

“Our ability to control the skies, over any piece of airspace around this world is something that we work really hard to do every day. It’s hard to explain. It’s hard to show to people, but these are the folks that go out there and make sure that our airplanes can operate anywhere,” Fesler said. “They make sure that our country is safe on a daily basis, and it’s hard to really see that you just see an airplane… you don’t realize the amount of power and the amount of protection that come out of those airplanes.”