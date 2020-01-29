South Carolina Democratic Presidential Preference Primary deadline draws close

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Election officials are asking people to register to vote in for South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary before tomorrow’s deadline.

17-year-old’s who turn 18 before November 3, 2020, are eligible to cast their vote as long as they register at least 30 days before the Primary. Election officials said registration requires a South Carolina Driver’s License or a Department of Motor Vehicles I.D. If you have moved you need to first update your address with the DMV prior to registering to vote.

Marie Smalls, the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registrations Director, said people can also vote in the June election but there are some important steps to take before they can show up to the polls.

“If they would like to vote in the June primary they may also fill out an application, if they didn’t vote already in the Presidential Preference Primary, by the deadline, 30 days prior to the election which is going to be June 9th, of this year so the deadline for that will be the 8th of May,” Smalls said.

She encouraged people to spread the word about early voter registration, and hoped young people would utilize the young voter opportunities in South Carolina.

You can register online HERE or you can register in person at the Beaufort Office (15 John Galt Road) or the Bluffton Office (61B Ulmer Road). The Beaufort Office will be open from 8:00 a-m- to 5:00 p.m. both today and tomorrow, and the Bluffton Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Being a presidential election year, two primaries would help select the top candidate amongst the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.

The Republican Party of South Carolina canceled this year’s primary, leaving the Democratic primary as the only one this February.

The primary for state and local elections are on Tuesday, June 9.

To learn more about what’s needed to register to vote, use this link.