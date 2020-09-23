Deadline for 2020 Census draws close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census draws close, city and state leaders are encouraging people to sign-up and be a part of the count that happens only once every decade.

The census is essential to ensuring that states receive appropriate federal funding and fair representation.

It takes only a couple of minutes to fill out the form, and you can do it online, over the phone, or by mail. You can call (844) 330-2020 to do the survey by phone.

President Donald Trump called for the census to end a month earlier than the original October deadline, now people will only have until September 30th to finish the survey. The Peach State ranks 47th in the country for participation and South Carolina is ranked 49th. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson stressed how important it is for residents to fill out the form before the deadline in a media breifing on Tuesday.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. you can fill out the survey at an event happeneing at the Chatham County Family Justice Center (2005 Waters Ave.). In Beaufort, there will also be an opportunity to fill out a survey at a COVID-19 testing event happening at Battery Creek Highschool in the parking lot off of Jennings Road. The event will also be on Saturday and starts at 9:00 a.m.

A federal judge is working to push the back the deadline, but Mayor Van Johnson encouraged people to not take any chances and to complete the census before the September 30th deadline.

Click HERE to fill out the survey.