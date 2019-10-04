Deadline approaching next year for Real ID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve heard about the Real ID program lately, you may be wondering what it’s all about.



The TSA is issuing a warning to travelers to get a new kind of star driver’s license or ID. If you don’t, you won’t be able to fly on domestic flights as of this time next year since most people use their license as ID.

The REAL ID Act was passed after 9-11 to bring some uniformity to airport security. A person with the “star” license or ID has undergone a screening process in terms of providing documents such as a birth certificate and Social Security card to prove their identity. The idea is that no matter where you live and what airport you may travel to, that the star license provides that proof that you are who you say you are.

If you live in Georgia, you probably already have a star license so you don’t need to do anything. The State Department of Driver Services has been working on compliance since 2012 and indicates that 96 percent of drivers already have a REAL ID. It says with over 8 million cardholders that it anticipates that only about 20,000 of those on Georgia’s driver history database could be without a Real Id by October 1, 2020.

If you live in South Carolina, it may be a somewhat different story. The DMV website indicates that about 960,000 Real IDs have been issued so far but that there are still 3.5 million people in South Carolina who don’t have one.