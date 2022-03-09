SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – This Sunday we spring forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

However, longer daylight hours can be difficult for those who already have trouble sleeping.

Doctors said adjusting our clocks a head an hour is considered one of the biggest changes to our bodies all year.

“Those who are sleep deprived are having more of a problem with making changes to the change that’s coming,” Prisma Health, Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford said.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, be sure to mention it to your doctor.

“Most of the time when people go tot the doctor they’re worried about high blood pressure, they’re worried about their diabetes. what they don’t realize, if you don’t sleep well those things won’t be well controlled,” Dr. Rutherford said.

The recommendation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine is to go to bed 15 minutes earlier this week to get ready for the time change.

“That Monday morning getting up and going to work will be very hard for people that have not made that adjustment,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Adults and children should stick to a routine to help them adjust.

“Usually kids have a routine and so adults should have a routine also and staying to that routine should help with adjusting to daylight saving time,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Statistics show more heart problems and accidents are reported the Monday after springing forward.

“You want to be prepared for it and not spend your day in bed or feel groggy or headache or put yourself at higher risk of having a heart attack or having an accident,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Dr. Rutherford also said try not to fall asleep with the television on, stay away from caffeine before bed also try taking a warm bath before going to bed.