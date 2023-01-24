SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Davenport House Museum in Savannah recently won a multimedia award from the Georgia Association of Museums. The award was in recognition of the Davenport House’s Virtual Youth Guide.

This Virtual Youth Guide explores the lives of the people who the Davenport family enslaved. The guide does not shy away from showing the lives of the up to 13 enslaved individuals who occupied the Davenport house.

“We are very pleased to present this award to a very deserving recipient,” said Georgia Association of Museums President Marcy Breffle in a press release. “We are happy to honor institutions, staff members, volunteers, patrons, exhibits, and special projects that have excelled in providing inspiring programs and leadership.”

The guide is informed by research done by Kelly Westfield and according to the website seeks to provide “an interpretation that emphasizes numerous themes of the enslaved experience, as well as geography and mobility”.