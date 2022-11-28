ATLANTA (WSAV) — Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are vying for your vote in the Dec. 6 runoff because both parties want to grab that extra seat in congress.

Senator Raphael Warnock said to the crowd, “Listen I know why you all came out here tonight. You came to hear me sing.”

Outside the battery was long lines while inside awaited large crowds and concert fans. On center stage was a message to vote.

“Each of us has a value — and if we have value we have a voice and if we have a voice we have a vote in our democracy,” Senator Warnock said.

Singer Dave Matthews echoed the message to his fans to get out and vote.

“No vote is also a vote—you are giving away your power,’ Matthews told the audience.

Just this week alone—former U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to galvanize voters in Atlanta this Thursday.

Warnock talked about expanding voting rights and how he sued the state—and won—to allow Saturday voting during the run-off.

“They said you can’t vote 2 days after the holidays and listing Thanksgiving and a day honored Robert E Lee,” Senator Walker said.

Early voting has started in Georgia and runs through Friday. You can vote at any polling precinct that’s open in your county during early voting but you have to vote at your designated one next Tuesday, December 6th.