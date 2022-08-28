DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Daufuskie Island business owner has been arrested for filing a false report after claiming she was a victim of a hate crime.

Previously, WSAV News 3’s Andrew Davis reported that a restaurant owner had been victimized in a potential hate crime incident.

According to the original report, Geneva Clines, owner of Geneva’s Joint, claimed that four white men walked into her restaurant on a Tuesday night and began using racial slurs before smashing the screen of the cash register and tearing up the small restaurant.

After the incident, police launched an investigation into the claim. During the investigation, Ms. Clines admitted that she intentionally filed a false police report about the damage to her business in order to cover up a domestic-related situation. Detectives say that she also admitted to causing damage herself. Ms. Clines provided a written statement that contained the same information.

After warrants were obtained, she turned herself into the Beaufort County Sherriff’s office on Friday.