SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are here, and Americans are shopping, shipping, and saving money where they can. Bargain hunters often find amazing deals on their favorite products during discount periods, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers in the world. Jeff Bezos created the company in 1994 and since then it’s grown into the top commerce site in North America. According to LandingCube, it’s the most valuable brand in the world, and today is their busiest shopping day of the season. Some of the biggest deals on Amazon today include Sony headphones, Fire Sticks for streaming, Breville kitchen appliances, tablets, a Harry Potter Lego set, and a Barbie Dreamhouse.

According to Statista, Amazon has about 353 million products on its site, with approximately 213 million Americans shopping on the website every year. On an average day, the company ships over 1.6 million packages, which translates into about $385M dollars in daily sales. It’s no surprise that the company’s value stands at $415.9B, putting it ahead of Microsoft, Google, Apple and Alibaba.

Here are just some of the many other discounts offered today:

Apple: The latest Apple products and accessories from $99

Adidas: Deals on shoes, leggings, and other workout gear

Best Buy: Savings on TVs, tablets, laptops, & headphones

Bombas: Save 25% off socks, slippers, and more sitewide

Dell: Inspiring and XPS laptops

DreamCloud: 40% off every mattress

Lowe’s: Deals on major appliances

Nectar: 40% off sitewide

Nordstrom: 30% off some of your favorite brands

Samsung: Up to $2,000 off electronics

Walmart: Kitchen essentials, tech necessities, and more

Wayfair: Markdowns on furniture, rugs, & home decor

Happy shopping!