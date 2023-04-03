RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Curtis Eddie Smith, an accomplice of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, is expected to appear in a Richland County courtroom on Monday afternoon.

Smith is facing charges tied to a failed suicide-for-hire plot in which Murdaugh allegedly paid Smith to shoot him on the side of a rural road along with a slew of charges connected to drug and financial crimes.

Smith, known to some as “Cousin Eddie,” was indicted in June 2022 for money laundering, forgery, and trafficking methamphetamine on top of a previous indictment from a Hampton County Grand Jury for his role in that botched attempted suicide.

Judge Clifton Newman handed down a $250,000 surety bond and ordered Smith to periodic drug testing and GPS monitoring. At the time, Smith claimed that he did not have any money and asked for that to be considered when setting his bond.

But prosecutors later revealed that Smith had over $50,000 in his bank account at the time he claimed to have no money. He was also accused of violating his house arrest after prosecutors said he made several trips to grocery stores and private homes, which were not permitted.

Smith’s bond was revoked during a hearing held on August 11, 2022.

He is expected to appear at the Richland County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.