NEW YORK (WPIX) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees as well as women outside of his administration, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday at the conclusion of a nearly five-month-long independent investigation.

The investigation, conducted by two lawyers chosen by James, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.” The investigators spoke with 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence.

Read the attorney general’s full findings on the Cuomo sexual harassment investigation: