WARE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A train derailed 19 cars and a locomotive in Waycross on Thursday morning, according to CSX.

The derailment happened around 2:30 a.m.

CSX officials say there were no loaded hazardous materials cars and no leaks. CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

No injuries have been reported.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says that Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to US1 is closed until further notice and traffic will be detoured to US1.