Crystal Beer Parlor customer creates GoFundMe, raises nearly $16k in one day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With emergency funds running out and a resurgence of coronavirus cases, some local business owners say they are struggling to stay afloat. The end may be near for a Savannah favorite: Crystal Beer Parlor.

“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” said General Manager Paige Brown after reflecting on the past year in her position during the pandemic.

She says the restaurant closed mid-March amid safety concerns. It opened again in August with mask requirements, sanitization procedures, dividers between indoor customers, and an outdoor tent with industrial fans, and now, heating lamps.

“We’ve done all we can to make our staff and customers feel safe. But, unfortunately, many people are still not eating out. By early October, the PPP funds were depleted,” said John Nichols, the owner, via Facebook.

The 87-year-old restaurant employs 70 people who say sales have been cut in half.

“You could have told me it was going to happen and I would have just said that is ridiculous….there’s no way. But, here we are,” said Brown who, just two-years-ago, celebrated with WSAV when the restaurant was chosen by Trip Advisor as one of the best places in the nation for everyday dining.

We’re so thankful to our guests and our employees and we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Brown at the time.

That appreciation, though, is something that has not changed since that day in 2018. Brown’s fierce loyalty to her staff and customers is stronger now more than ever.

Both Brown and Nichols expressed their gratitude for a GoFundMe, created by a longtime customer, that raised nearly $16 thousand in less than one day. Nearly 250 people made a donation as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brown says the money will help the restaurant stay open and safe at a time when both are difficult to manage.

“We’d love to continue the Crystal’s long standing tradition as a welcoming spot for locals and Savannah’s visitors but we need help getting through the next few months. I know I speak for my entire staff when I offer our heartfelt thanks to Don and the many people who have already contributed. God bless you all.” John Nichols, Crystal Beer Parlor Owner

“There are so many other restaurants that are also in this position and we love them all and feel for them,” said Brown. “We’re never going to give up. This is our passion, this is our family all these people who work here are our family, and we are not going to go down without a fight.”