Crowds of people honor Savannah shooting victim at vigil

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of people are honoring and remembering the life of a Savannah man who was shot and killed just days before Christmas.

A crowd of people gathered on East Park Street Wednesday night to celebrate the life of 25-year-old Torri Sterling, who was affectionately called ‘Torcher Smooth.’

Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Sterling was shot — along with two others — near the intersection of 37th and Barnard Streets.

“Anywhere he went he was loved by anybody and everybody,” said James Smith, Sterling’s uncle. “This is what it feels like when you were truly loved by the city itself. And he will forever be remembered by this.”

Sterling’s many family members and friends lit candles and held them in the air for Sterling, who was a son, devoted friend and father of a two-year-old girl. She now carries on his first name: Torri.

“He’s well-loved and well known. And he’s very close to us,” said Sterling’s uncle, Christopher Preston.

Preston says each part of Sterling’s vigil was meaningful. The backdrop was Sterling’s longtime home on Park Street. And the candles represent Sterling’s nickname, Torcher.

“I just wish it could have been different. We’ll see [Sterling] another time,” said Smith. Until that day, we’re going to keep the torch burning for Torri Torcher Sterling.”

News 3 followed up with police on Wednesday. Officials say there is no additional information on the investigation.

If you know anything, police need information to track down a suspect. You can remain anonymous if you call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.