Crisis Hotline Information

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, here are some resources for you — available for free, 24/7:

National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line 24/7: Text 741741

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453

Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Alcohol and Drug Help: 1-800-821-4357

Disaster Distress Help: 1-800-985-5990

Wounded Warrior Project: 877.TEAM.WWP | Website

Local resources available:

National Alliance on Mental Illness Savannah: 1-800-715-4225 | Website

Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 | Website

Safe Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 | Website

National Alliance on Mental Illness Savannah: 800-715-4225 | Website

National Alliance on Mental Illness Lowcountry: 1-800-950-6264 | Website

SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website

Hopeful Horizons (Beaufort): 843-524-2256 (24-hour hotline – 1-800-868-2632) | Website

Save Haven United Way of the Lowcountry (Jasper, Colleton): 843-549-1597 | Website

