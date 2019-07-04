Crews extinguish massive fire at SC fireworks store

FORT MILL, S.C. (WCNC) – Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire outside two fireworks stores in South Carolina.

The fire happened in Fort Mill in a parking lot between the House of Fireworks and Davey Jones Fireworks near Carowinds. The fire appeared to spark in a storage unit between the stores.

According to Capt. Jeff Nash with Flint Hill Fire Department, the fire began at around 5:45 a.m. and started in storage containers. Nash said those containers had dozens of cardboard boxes holding fireworks.

“There are calls that firefighters can look at say, you know, ‘this is a once in a lifetime’ just because of the volume, he said, adding. “This clearly was a once in a lifetime call that we usually don’t go to, and hope we never have to go to again.”

Deputies confirmed the storage units where the fire started belonged to Davey Jones Fireworks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported by fire officials. At this time there is no reason to believe any criminal intent behind the fire, fire officials confirm.

According to officials, because of all of the explosives, it took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire. The fire brought down a power line so there are several businesses in the area without power.

“The challenges of extinguishing a fireworks fire, or any special hazard is knowing what you can trust, and what you can’t trust,” explained Nash. “And firefighters from all these departments are very skilled at operating with special fire hazards.”

