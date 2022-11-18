POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday.

According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift the truck off the car using a crane and forklift to hoist the trailer high enough to stop it from crushing the car beneath it.

The chief says they saved the woman’s life. The woman has been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.