Chatham County, Ga. (WSAV) — A two-car crash shut down Highway 80 Monday night at the intersection of Quarterman Drive on Talahi Island.

Authorities on the scene told WSAV a woman needed to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. It took first responders several minutes to extract her from the car she was driving. A man, who witnesses say was a teenager, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses say one of the cars ran a red light and the other car flipped several times after impact.

The Georgia State Patrol took over the investigation from Chatham County Police.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.