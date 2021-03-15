COVID-19 vaccine update: Eligibility expands again in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Good news if you’ve been waiting your turn to be vaccinated – eligibility in Georgia is expanding again on Monday.

Beginning March 15th, vaccine eligibility will include:

All adults age 55 and older

Anyone age 16 and up with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

You must live in Georgia or be employed in the state to be vaccinated in Georgia.

It’s important to note that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for age 16 and up. The minimum age for vaccines by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is 18. If you’re younger than 18, be sure the clinic you intend to use has Pfizer vaccine available. In the Coastal Health District, Pfizer is primarily used by the Chatham and Glynn County Health Departments.

You do not have to be vaccinated in the county where you live. If you qualify but don’t see any available appointments in your county, consider checking in a nearby county. There are also lots of providers outside of public health offering vaccinations.

Not sure if your health condition qualifies you for vaccination? Click here.