SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A free vaccine event for those with disabilities is happening on Friday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Living Independence for Everyone (LIFE) office on Waters Avenue.

The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and LIFE have partnered for the event where individuals with significant disabilities as well as their caregivers, family members and those that live with them will have access to the free COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to the vaccine, qualified individuals will receive a $50 gift card. If they return for their second vaccine on September 9, they will be given a second $50 gift card.

“We are helping to spread the word in reaching partners and families in the southeast region of Georgia including Savannah that COVID is still here,” said Naomi Williams in a press release. Williams is GCDD’s COVID Vaccination Project Coordinator.

Transportation will be provided for those who need it. To arrange transportation or to find more information about the event, click or tap on the link here or you can call (912)-920-2414.