COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Coastal Care Partners has donated manpower and other resources to vaccinate people in Chatham County who meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) 1A+ criteria. At this time, they have already vaccinated over 5,000 people.

On Friday, February 26, the care center will schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at Skidaway Village Pharmacy. You must meet Phase 1A of the vaccination criteria developed by the health department in order to receive the shot. Those eligible include healthcare workers, residents and staff at long term care facilities and law enforcement.

If you meet the DPH 1A+ criteria, you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment by clicking here. There is no charge for the vaccination.

In the Lowcountry, The Town of Yemassee will host a FREE drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Friday, February 26. The testing site will open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Yemassee Community Center located at 10 Mixon Street. After that, they will be held every Monday from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Community Center.

Upcoming Testing Events

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Monday, March 1, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Monday, March 8, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Monday, March 22, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM

Monday, March 29, 2021 – 9:00AM – 1:00PM