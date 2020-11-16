COVID-19 testing in Chatham County transitions to appointment only

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department is transitioning to an appointment-only process for COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, November 16, 2020.

The testing criteria has not changed, and anyone can be tested for free. Appointments can be scheduled through an online self scheduling portal or through the health departments COVID-19 testing hotline.

There will be more than 1,600 available appointments each week in Chatham County, which exceeds the current weekly average of 1,350 tests. The testing schedule has not changed.

Appointments can be made online by clicking here or by calling the Coastal Health District COVID19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744. The Call Center is operational Monday through Friday from 8

a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.