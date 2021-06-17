COVID 19 shots now available at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Need a shirt or maybe a shot of the COVID 19 vaccine? You can get both now at Oglethorpe Mall.

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care has set up a vaccine clinic at the mall in a collaborative project with mall management which is providing the space for free.

“No lines, no wait and no cost and remember, the vaccination is free,” said Dr. Rena Douse from J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care.

Shoppers and locals are welcome and Dr. Douse says they sometimes just ask a shopper walking by if they have had a COVID shot.

“Some welcome the opportunity to come in. Most ask us which vaccine is available and we’re happy to say we have all three vaccines available,” says Dr. Douse.

People can make appointments but also just walk up and get service. Dr. Bonzo Reddick points out the vaccines are up to 95 percent effective in keeping most who have had the shots from getting the virus.

“But the most important thing is the vaccines are close to 100 percent effective in preventing death from COVID or severe hospitalizations,” said Dr. Reddick. “So that’s why it’s really frustrating for me is because we have a solution for ending this pandemic and people are just not trusting the vaccine still.”

Stryon Turner decided it was time to be vaccinated Wednesday. But he says the delay was not about vaccine hesitancy as much as it was about time and location.

“It was convenient, right down the street from my office. The other sites have been out of the way even though they were massive sites like out at Gulfstream but they were out of the way,” said Turner.

Still, there are those who worry about the safety of the vaccine

“Most people who mistrust it is not so much conspiracy theories although we can hear those sometimes. But although you hear those sometimes, most people are just saying ‘I don’t know this vaccine just was just rushed though’ and say they need more time.”

Dr. Reddick does say that many who were hesitant several months ago are now getting the shots. He says the clinic is designed to make it as easy as possible.

“What we’re trying to do is make it as accessible for everybody and in a convenient location, a lot of people come to the Mall.”

Hours:

Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Normally open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday (but there will NOT be a clinic on Juneteenth.)

Location:

At Oglethorpe Mall by Macy’s (back of mall), the Food Court and Versona.

Take the mall entrance there.