COVID 19 brings out scammers, BBB advice and results from new survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many of you may have noticed an increase in robo calls recently. One might think that during a pandemic even the crooks would take a break Tom Stephens of the Better Business Bureau says don’t count on it.

“This is like Christmas in March, April and May for scammers,” he told me.

From calls or text messages promising a vaccine for COVID 19 or free testing or deals on medical insurance, Stephens says the schemes are always about playing on people’s fears and on current news events and we all know there’s been plenty of publicity about coronavirus.

“You’ve got people that are scared, they may be having money problems, they may be out of work and they may be having a lot of stress,” says Stephens.

He says that all makes consumers even more vulnerable to scams, especially those that say the person has to do something to get a stimulus check which they may desperately need.

Stephens says a number of scams claim that someone from a government agency is calling. “The message is that if someone calls you and pretends to be a government official and that you need to take some type of action to preserve a benefit such as a stimulus check that you have not yet received or you expect to receive. If you get a call like that, you can bet it’s a scam,” he said.

He says they’re receiving more communications from the public about these kinds of calls and text messages.

In addition, a new survey done on behalf of Provision Living indicates that more people are being hit with these calls.

Survey Highlights:

** 4,000 Americans were surveyed around the nation.

** 23% of Americans experienced an increase in robocalls since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

** 1 in 5 people have received a call or text regarding Covid-19.

** 65% of respondents reported receiving a robocall at least once per day

** 91% feel robocalls are becoming more common.

** 87% have experienced an increase in robocalls within the last year.

** Americans on average receive 3.4 robocalls per day “

** 77% of Americans reporting they’ve been harassed by the same caller multiple times.

** 15% of Americans have received a robocall regarding their stimulus check from a scammer claiming to be from the IRS.

The most common Covid-19 related robocalls are: