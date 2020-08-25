Couple helps ‘clear the shelter’ by adopting puppy into furever home

BLOOMINGDALE, G.a. (WSAV) – A couple in Bloomingdale recently adopted a puppy through Renegade Paws Rescue to help ‘clear the shelter’.

Ben and Jessica Morgan decided it was time for another dog after recently losing one. They’ve always wanted to adopt, but weren’t familiar with the process.

“We were kind of lost because she had a dog for so many years and we were new to the adoption process,” says Ben Morgan.

They worked with Renegade Paws Rescue to find the perfect dog for them. That’s when they came across Hoecakes.

“It was love at first bark,” Morgan adds.

The Morgans said as soon as they saw Hoecakes picture on the website, they knew they had to bring him home. And once they did, he fit right in. They say Renegade made it easy for them being new to the process and even let them get a feel for Hoecakes before bringing him home for good.

“We signed a little waiver, they let us keep him for a day or two and then they came back and did the adoption papers. It was really streamlined,” explains Morgan.

The Morgans say it was crucial they adopted a dog from a local shelter to ensure they were helping the animals who need it most. They say their decision to bring Hoecakes home, was one they will never regret.

“We felt that the ones in the shelter really do need to find a forever home because they need the most loving. We just fell in love with the little guy right when we saw him,” says Jesica Morgan.

Hoecakes parents say he is loving his new farm life outside of the cage, chasing balls, swimming in lakes and soaking up every ounce of love he can get.

To find a shelter near you, visit our website at WSAV.com/cleartheshelters.