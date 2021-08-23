County to host public information open house for intersection improvement project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Department of Engineering will hold a public Information open house concerning improvements to Skidaway Road, Ferguson Ave and Norwood Ave intersection.

This is a SPLOST referendum project to improve traffic operations and safety of the intersection. The

proposed project will include new signalization, left turn lanes at each intersection approach, sidewalks

and drainage improvements.

The purpose of this open house is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed

project, ask questions, and comment on the proposal.

The open house will be conducted between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Public Works building located at 7226 Varnedoe Dr. The public is invited to attend anytime during these hours. The open house will be informal with project representatives available to address questions and concerns.

Additionally, information will be available online for review on the Chatham County website. Written comments concerning this project will be accepted at the meeting or may be submitted online or by mail until September 10th, 2021.