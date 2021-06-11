Coroner: Alabama man dies in tragic accident cutting down trees

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama man has died in what appears to be a tragic accident while cutting down trees on his property.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says he was called to a Smiths Station home along Lee Road 240 Thursday afternoon.

Harris says it appears the man, identified as Jeffery Allen Ward, was cutting down trees with a chainsaw when he suffered severe trauma. Ward died instantly, the coroner said.

When he didn’t return home for lunch, family and friends began searching for Ward and found him under some branches in a wooded area on the property, according to Harris.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office will conduct a postmortem exam. Harris says it appears to be an accident, and no foul play is involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.