Young people leading new COVID-19 surge, experts say

(CNN) – As the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world to the United States, the focus was on keeping people with other risk factors safe, including those who are older and have underlying health conditions.

Now months in, several states are seeing their largest numbers of single day infections on record. One big reason is infections among young people, experts say.

“Those 18 to 44-year-olds are being affected at a really high rate,” Erin Bromage, biology professor at UMASS Dartmouth said. “Social networks, their employment is allowing them to mix at a higher rate, and especially in Texas, Florida and Arizona, just skyrocketing in that demographic.”

The CDC’s Dr. Jay Butler is worried younger people are not taking the virus seriously. He also says they aren’t as healthy as they think they are, pointing out the high rate of obesity in young people.

Experts say young people are also at risk of spreading COVID-19 to those who need to be protected.

“As more of them get infected, the chance of them interacting with the vulnerable population increases, and hits that vulnerable population, and then the inferno just begins,” Bromage said.