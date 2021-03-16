WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw gets COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, roughly 65,000 people in Chatham County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Experts believe getting more shotsinto arms is what will achieve herd immunity by summer.
WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and her daughter, eligible under the current phase, joined others who rolled up their sleeve. She said the process was quick, and she’s feeling great.
“I truly did feel comfortable about getting the vaccine today after watching health care professionals, my parents, my husband and friends get vaccinated,” she said. “And I believe getting the vaccine is one of the best ways to fight the virus and stay healthy.”
Tyus-Shaw encourages others to get the shot when they are eligible. For more resources on eligibility and appointments, visit wsav.com/vaccine.