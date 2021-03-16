WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw gets COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, roughly 65,000 people in Chatham County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts believe getting more shotsinto arms is what will achieve herd immunity by summer.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and her daughter, eligible under the current phase, joined others who rolled up their sleeve. She said the process was quick, and she’s feeling great.

.@WSAV anchor, @WSAVTinaTS was excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "I felt comfortable about getting the vaccine. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways we can fight this virus and stay healthy." Thank you, Tina, for setting a positive example. pic.twitter.com/zbNcvcPlBo — coastalhealth91 (@coastalhealth91) March 16, 2021

“I truly did feel comfortable about getting the vaccine today after watching health care professionals, my parents, my husband and friends get vaccinated,” she said. “And I believe getting the vaccine is one of the best ways to fight the virus and stay healthy.”

Tyus-Shaw encourages others to get the shot when they are eligible. For more resources on eligibility and appointments, visit wsav.com/vaccine.