Working from home: How to make the most of it

(NBC News) – As COVID-19 coronavirus concerns shut down offices across the country demand for virtual communication tools is growing.

Instant messaging platform Slack is among the companies scaling up operations and expanding resources for users to help navigate off-site communication.

“We have experienced a real surge in interest both from existing customers and from new customers,” says Slack founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield. “Some of its tips, some of its advice but some of it there’s real significant challenges in how organizations are going to manage through this change.”

To make working from home work for you, make sure you have sufficient equipment, internet bandwidth and security to complete daily tasks.

Many tech companies are offering remote work software for free in the wake of the outbreak, including video conferencing features on Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts meet.

Facetime and Skype apps can also allow for face-to-face communication, so workers feel less isolated.

Experts also suggest resisting the temptation to stay in your pajamas all day, and keeping your normal routine as much as possible can help ease the transition.

With many schools canceling classes and potentially a parent working from home, staying focused may be the biggest challenge.

