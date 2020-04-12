Worker at Georgia governor’s mansion tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A worker at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Brian Kemp’s office said Sunday.

The employee last reported to the Mansion grounds on April 3. The worker did not enter the house, nor did he or she have any contact with Kemp, the First Family or the staff inside.

Press Secretary Cody Hall said Sunday that the worker returned home and was tested.

“Anyone who was directly exposed to the worker has been tested and quarantined out of an abundance of caution,” Hall said.

All other workers tested negative for the coronavirus, and work crews have been temporarily suspended to mitigate risk.

Kemp’s office said the Mansion is routinely disinfected.

WSAV has the latest on the coronavirus in Georgia, here.