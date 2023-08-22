SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Still wondering if there is free testing available for COVID-19? Local resources are still available.

Accessing free COVID-19 testing in 2023 is as easy as the click of a button. Find free COVID-19 kiosks or take-home tests by clicking or tapping here and searching for your county. Some kiosks may be available for 24/7 use, however, not all will be accessible around the clock. Make sure to check each location’s hours to ensure you arrive on time.

But, that’s not the only way to find free testing in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. In January 2023, the CDC also launched a website to help those searching for no-cost COVID-19 testing easily find resources in the immediate area: No-Cost COVID-19 Testing​ (cdc.gov).

Since the website’s launch, it has helped individuals suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 find free, local testing options across the country.

Sites that are listed are considered Increased Community Access to Testing (ICATT) locations that support no-cost COVID-19 testing for uninsured people that are symptomatic or exposed.

The Georgia Department of Public Health recently released a statement regarding the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Georgia as a new variant arises and takes over the majority of cases in the Peach State and stressed the importance of getting tested for the virus.