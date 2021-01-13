Where Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout stands

ATLANTA (WSAV) – In the last week, Georgia has vaccinated more than 100,000 people. But with high demand and limited supplies, the rollout is taking time.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia now ranks 33rd in the country for vaccinations, moving up from the bottom three.

Right now, the state gets about 120,000 vaccine doses a week from the federal government through Operation Warp Speed.

“The state is not producing the vaccine or deciding how many are allocated,” Kemp said in a press conference Tuesday.

Roughly 40,000 doses go to CVS and Walgreens, handling vaccinations at long-term care facilities. That leaves about 80,000 for health care workers, adults age 65 and older, first responders and others eligible under Phase 1a.

via Georgia Department of Public Health

“We are now reaching individuals who recognize this vaccine is safe, effective and life-saving. We are very committed that everyone who wants a vaccine can get it,” Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said.

But as Kemp added: “We can’t vaccinate those people overnight.”

Local health departments have been overwhelmed by requests for vaccine appointments. The Coastal Health District, covering eight counties surrounding Savannah, is still working to schedule appointments for residents who called last week.

Meanwhile, the governor said some providers are hoarding doses of the vaccine — though he did not go into specifics.

“If you are a provider who is holding vaccines, you need to administer those doses a quickly as safely as possible,” Kemp said. “If it takes me firing up my pickup truck and doing it myself, so be it.”