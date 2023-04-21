A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While covid isn’t dominating our lives as it used to doctors say COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere. However, the public health emergency is ending in a few weeks.

“One of the reasons that the federal government is ending the emergency is because as a country, we’re in a much better place,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Public Health Administrator at the Coastal Health District.

POLL: The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is set to expire on May 11. Do you think the coronavirus pandemic is over? — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) April 21, 2023

The national COVID Public Health Emergency expires on May 11. It was enacted in March 2020 and reinstated every ninety days since. However, with numbers way down, for many life has returned to normal.

Now congress has decided to stop funding the initiative. So what does that mean for you?

Local health experts said if you have private insurance you probably won’t see a dramatic change. But if you’re uninsured you might have to foot the bill for tests, treatments or vaccines.

“There is a likely possibility that it’s going to start costing money for COVID vaccines,” said Dr. Tim Connelly, Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health. “COVID testing, just like you would pay for a flu test, just like you’d pay for a flu vaccine if you didn’t have insurance.”

Another concern Connely has is with people on Medicaid or Medicare. He said people who haven’t re-determined their eligibility need to.

“For three or four years now you didn’t have to worry about your Medicaid going away,” Connelly said. “It was supported by federal funding, additional federal funding that’s now gone. And now everybody that’s currently on Medicaid has to re-determine their eligibility for Medicaid.”

Rustin said local infections are very low but for those who need a COVID test or vaccine you can still get one for free from the Coastal Health District.

“We are still able to provide covid vaccines free to the public. We still have our covid testing site open,” Rustin said. “Our kiosks, our walk-up locations that you can get free COVID test kits.”

Despite the low infection rates across the country both doctors still urging people to be cautious.

“And we certainly can’t say that it’s completely over. It’s just the public health emergency is over,” Connelly said.

“Just because the national emergency is ending doesn’t mean COVID is ending,” Rustin said. “We still see cases of COVID every day, and one thing we want people to do is to take it seriously.”