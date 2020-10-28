West Chatham Middle closure extended as school personnel quarantine

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article mistakenly identified West Chatham Middle School as West Chatham Elementary School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham Middle School will remain closed for an additional week due to COVID-19.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced a weeklong closure of the school on Friday after a confirmed case was identified among school personnel. Some staff members were required to quarantine as a result.

SCCPSS says families were notified directly if their student was identified as a close contact.

On Wednesday, SCCPSS extended the closure for a second week, meaning students will continue virtual learning only through Nov. 6.

SCCPSS ensures they have been working to follow recommendations from public health officials and identify possible exposures. The school has also been deep cleaned and disinfected as the building has been closed.

Officials say parents or guardians will be updated about the school reopening by the end of the day on Nov. 5.

If families have questions about assignments or instruction during the closure, they’re asked to contact their student’s teacher directly.

Meanwhile, West Chatham Elementary School is back open this week following positive coronavirus cases among administrative/front office personnel.