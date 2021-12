POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Today is the final day for those wanting to get vaccinated at the Chatham County Health Department in Pooler.

The Coastal Health Department (CHD) announced the closure Monday afternoon. The closure does not impact the testing site.

However, CHD says it’s working on a future vaccine site for the area. Meanwhile, to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or visit a local vaccination site, click or tap here.