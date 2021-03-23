‘We’re as ready as we can be’: GEMA officials prepare for COVID vaccine expansion Thursday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The state of Georgia is expanding vaccine criteria starting Thursday. Anyone ages 16 and up will be able to get the shot. Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Chatham County is preparing to see an influx of people at its Gulfstream mass vaccination site. Getting people vaccinated at the site has been slow to start but now that word has gotten around officials say operations are starting to heat up.

“This is by far the busiest day we’ve had so far,” Georgia Emergency Management Agency External Supervisor, Lisa Rodriguez-Presley said.

Rodriguez-Presley told News 3 the goal Tuesday was to administer 1,000 Pfizer vaccine shots. The Gulfstream site has 1,100 doses available each day, but Rodriguez-Presley said they have yet to run out.

“We have seen an uptick in people Tuesday. It’s been going very well and very smoothly,” she said.

As Governor Kemp opens up vaccine appointments to all Georgians 16 and older on Thursday she said the Chatham County mass vaccination site is prepared.

“We’re as ready as we can be. We plan these sites to be able to handle people quickly and the ability to move a lot of people through here very rapidly is one of the reasons why we’re here,” Rodriguez-Presley said.

For right now, she says the limit will be capped at 1,100 vaccines per day and from there they will look at the demand. Even though you no longer need an appointment, GEMA officials strongly encourage you to make one because shots aren’t always guaranteed.

“If you don’t have an appointment then we’re going to give vaccine until we run out of that days allotment,” Rodriguez-Presley said.

As they prepare for more Savannah-area residents to get vaccinated, several local partners are helping get people there by providing free transportation.

Director of SCAD Serve Scott Linzey said Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is providing 16 handicap accessible vehicles so they can move more than 1,000 individuals per week.

“I can’t wait for everybody to be able to get vaccinated so that we can put the pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Linzey said.

Chatham County officials say 19 people have been given a ride to the mass vaccination site so far.

In a statement, Chatham County officials said: “The fact that more people are not using this service shows that neighbors are helping neighbors to get the vaccination. We know that we have a smart, resilient community that helps each other.”

The transportation call center will remain open to afford everyone that wants a vaccination the opportunity to receive one.

SCAD, Savannah State University, Chatham Area Transit, Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Compassion Christian Church, White Bluff United Methodist Church, ConneXion Church, and the Salvation Army are providing transportation to those who need it.

Individuals within Chatham County that have an appointment at the State Mass Vaccination Site and don’t have transportation can call 912-856-4563 to reserve a ride. Transportation reservations are required by 3 p.m. the day prior to the resident’s scheduled appointment.

Residents wishing to use this service are encouraged to call as soon as possible. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.