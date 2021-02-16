Weather impacts vaccine shipments to Georgia, South Carolina

Signs line the pathway to a COVID-19 vaccine site operated by PRISMA Health in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Winter weather is hampering vaccination efforts throughout the country, forcing some providers to reschedule appointments.

The effects are being felt in the Peach and Palmetto states.

On Tuesday, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) officials said they had been notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were held back by manufacturers.

According to the DPH, providers will contact patients directly should they need to reschedule an appointment. Officials say rescheduling will depend on when shipments resume and arrive in the state.

The Biden administration said the weather was expected to disrupt shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS installation in Louisville, Kentucky. Both serve as vaccine shipping hubs for a number of states, including in the southeast.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said all vaccine providers have been notified of the delays.

DHEC said hospitals and other facilities that receive direct shipments from the federal government should frequently check tracking numbers provided to them.

The National Weather Service says northern sections of Mississippi and Louisiana may get another 2 inches of snow and ice through Thursday.

Travel difficulties could linger since low temperatures are predicted in the teens at night and highs only around freezing during the day until Friday.

Contributions to this story by The Associated Press