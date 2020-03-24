‘We can’t say it’s not dangerous anymore’: Europeans issue warning about COVID-19 to Americans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the United States, many European countries have tens of thousands of positive cases and thousands of deaths from the virus.

Countries like Spain and Italy, where the virus has had major impacts, have been under national lockdowns for weeks.

WSAV.com Now Reporter Jon Dowding spoke with people from Italy to learn more about their experiences and how it could foreshadow what is to come in the U.S.

Sacrifices for the people on the front lines

Giuliana Pascale is currently studying for her master’s in publishing at a university in Sapri, which is in southern Italy.

She has been under quarantine for 15 days now with her family. Her university has turned to online instruction and her city now mandates rationed shopping days based on someone’s last name.

Pascale says she never expected this to happen when cases first began popping up in Milan. Only a few weeks later, however, the death toll is over 6,000 people, the highest in the world.

“You have to bring a paper with you,” explains Pascale, “that certifies you’re going out for this particular reason. And you have to sign it.”

Lying about your reason for leaving could result in thousands of euros in fines.

Pascales says because of that, she doesn’t feel the need to leave the house, other than to help her mother get groceries.

“It’s what we have to do in respect of, you know, the doctors and nurses and people that are working for us right now,” said Pascale. “So, that’s why I’m making these sacrifices, for them too.”

Pascale’s sister currently lives in Manhattan and is studying for another medical degree. She says her sister may be one of the ones helping care for those who are sick in New York.

Whether you’re looking at the outbreak with an American or European perspective, she says what’s most important is to recognize the danger the virus presents to everyone.

“We can’t say that it’s not dangerous anymore,” said Pascale. “There are numbers of people that are dying so it’s a reality.”