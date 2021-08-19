Wayne County School System shifts to 2 days of in-person learning

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wayne County School System is modifying its class schedule due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Schools will also be closed Friday ahead of the shift in schedules.

On Wednesday, the district announced changes only for Martha Puckett and Arthur Williams middle schools. But on Thursday, officials said the modified schedule would apply to all of the Wayne County School System starting Monday.

The new schedule, which is in place “until further notice,” will allow for two days of in-person learning for each student:

Monday/Tuesday: Students with the last name A-K will attend school

Thursday/Friday: Students with the last name L-Z will attend school

Wednesdays will be reserved for deep cleaning and teacher preparation.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, meals for multiple days will be available for students to take home.

These modifications are similar to those issued earlier this week in Jeff Davis County. In recent days, other local districts have announced school closures, mask policies or early dismissals as cases surge.