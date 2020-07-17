WATCH: WSAV COVID-19 Special Report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been four months since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Back in April and May we thought we were avoiding a surge — and it was working.

In WSAV COVID-19 Special Report, News 3 takes a look at where we are with the virus and what must be done locally to avoid becoming Florida, Texas or Arizona.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as local lawmakers and doctors, join in on the conversation.

So where are we now?

In the Coastal Health District, COVID-19 cases were at 850 at the end of May. Today, that number is 6,000 and at least 250 cases are added each day.

In Chatham County, there have been at least 155 new hospitalizations in the last month, which is more than the previous three and a half months combined. Statewide, hospitalizations have nearly tripled in a month.

Over in Beaufort County, there were a total of only 23 new cases in the two weeks after the stay at home order was lifted. In July, in just two weeks, nearly 900 cases were confirmed.

More than 4,000 people are dead in Georgia and South Carolina combined.

That’s where we are.

