WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson holds weekly COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to give the latest COVID-19 update in Savannah.

Georgia reported 579 new confirmed cases of the novel virus and 15 deaths Monday. Chatham County accounted for 15 of those cases and added one hospitalization.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains high at 130, reporting greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Coastal Health District.

Recent data shows 33 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have been increasing in recent days.

More than 175,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 28% of residents fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Savannah has three mass vaccination sites, the Gulfstream Campus and the Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University. For local vaccine information click here.

The Gulfstream campus on 2 Innovation Dr. operates weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Savannah Civic Center on 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. operates Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University (GSU) on 13040 Abercorn St. operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.