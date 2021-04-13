WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson gives weekly COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson gives his weekly COVID-19 update to members of the public and media.

Chatham County only reported 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. On average, Chatham County reports 22 daily infections, which is down nearly 25% from the previous two weeks.

As Georgia begins to unravel COVID-19 restrictions, Johnson has vowed to increase police patrol. Johnson said the increased patrol during weekends is in response to enforcing COVID-19 safety precautions as tourism has started to pick up.

Earlier this morning Johnson spoke about the newest mass vaccination site in Savannah. The mass vaccination site at the Savannah Civic Center is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site opened April 7.

Moderna vaccines can be put into the arms of more than 1,000 people every day at the site, according to Johnson.