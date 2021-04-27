WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson gives weekly COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson said vaccine hesitancy has been “frustrating” and pleaded with Savannahians to get vaccinated.

Johnson said the mass vaccination site at the Savannah Civic Center is administering much fewer vaccinations than it’s capable of.

“It becomes very difficult and you want to be available because every person helps, but on the other end of it, if we’re set for 1,000 [vaccinations] and we’re only giving 50 [vaccinations] that’s really a waste of time effort and money,” Johnson said. “And so we’ll have to do something else.”

All GEMA-supported mass vaccination sites will close May 21 and are not expected to reopen. That includes the site at Gulfstream Aerospace.

Beginning this weekend, the sites will only administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second doses of Pfizer shots.

Over the weekend, Chatham County surpassed 20,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 417 deaths. County hospitalizations also jumped to 31.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains high at 136, reporting greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Coastal Health District.

The latest data shows 132,948 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 21% of residents fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine

Savannah’s three mass vaccination sites, the Gulfstream Campus and the Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University. For local vaccine information click here and for local testing information click here.

The Gulfstream campus on 2 Innovation Dr. operates weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Savannah Civic Center on 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. operates Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University (GSU) on 13040 Abercorn St. operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University are distributing the Moderna vaccine only. Appointments are required at Georgia Southern University but only encouraged at the other two sites.

Georgia reported 657 new confirmed cases of the novel virus, 34 new deaths and 38 hospitalizations Monday. Chatham County accounted for 9 of those cases and added one hospitalization.